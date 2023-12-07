Nigerian artiste, Portable has been spotted in a new video online throwing harsh swipes at Bankuli

The Nigerian artiste admitted that he has a collaboration with Ghana's dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in the works

Netizens shared their reactions as they anticipate the newly announced collaboration between the two explosive musicians

Nigerian artiste and controversial socialite, Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable has taken harsh swipes at Bankuli who has been his core supporter.

In a video spotted by Yen.com.gh, the artiste ran down his relationship with the music executive and producer.

His collaboration with Shatta Wale seemed to be one of the prime reasons triggering his feud with Bankuli.

"Shatta Wale blessed me with a hit" - Portable says Photo source: Instagram/Portablebaeby, Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Portable blames Bankuli for delaying the collaboration with Shatta Wale

In the video, Portable who was recently spotted in the UK with Skepta recounted a number of experiences which have derailed his relationship with Bankuli from crashing his G-wagon to the executive delaying his collaboration with Shatta Wale.

Portable, the Zazoo hitmaker, is widely known for his hot takes and explosive live interactions with his fans.

Most fans after seeing Portable's recent video were unhappy about his tone and message towards Bankuli, the Grammys-affiliated producer who is one of the few industry executives backing him.

Netizens react to Portable's new video criticising Bankuli

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Portable's potential collaboration with Shatta Wale.

@_NiiOkai wrote:

Portable and Shatta Wale on a song ?? Trenches going to never be the same . Proper street anthem right there.

@ogahimselff remarked:

If you do this with portable just be clean with him,if you do shady ways,you are at risk o,e go expose you. That guy don hack this industry

@Classicfather26 said:

Anything u do in this life don’t try to ripp Portable

Source: YEN.com.gh