Ghanaian singer King Promise has teased fans with a snippet of his Terminator remix, which features Nigeria's Tiwa Savage

He was in the studio with Black Sherif and other members of his team, who joined them in dancing to the song

Many people loved Tiwa Savage's verse, while others anticipated that Balck Sherif would be featured on it

King Promise and Tiwa Savage collab on Terminator remix. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

King Promise drops Terminator remix snippet

King Promise dropped a video of himself, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and his team dancing to a teaser of the Terminator remix.

The part of the song he played was Tiwa Savage's verse, which excited many people for the release of the full song since they loved her verse.

However, official details of the release date of the remix have not been revealed yet.

Below is a video of King Promise dancing to Tiwa Savage's verse on Terminator remix.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people talked about Black Sherif dance moves as he joined King Promise to do the viral dance challenge.

Others also anticipated that Black Sherif might have been featured on the unreleased song.

While others stated that once Tiwa Savage was featured on the viral song, it is already a banger.

See comments from music lovers below:

mr_patua commented:

Ah wait wait wait ooo is that black sherif dancing?

forever__realryte stated:

Blacko with the moves❤️

reggierockstone711 stated:

Young and free lol the best times of your life is these times! Live and praise JAH for all #lifeisbeautiful

kvng.kurt said:

Me seeing Blacko in this vid gives me some intuition that he might also be on the song too

priscillaafua5 said:

Blacko never dey disappoint with his moves oo❤️

nanaekua200 stated:

And they have fun doing what they do best ❤️❤️

joygrant_ remarked:

The way blacko Dey dance he fi spoil something o

akosuah_fosuaah said:

Tiwa Savage, Rema,Mayorkun nd Techno die3 whn Dey feature remix diea it’s fire oh ego blow was

KiDi's son Zane does the Terminator dance challenge

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer KiDi's son Zane joined the millions of fans who did the Terminator dance challenge.

Many people admired his son's moves as they applauded him in the comments.

