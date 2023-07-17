Multiple award-winning singer KiDi shared a video of his son Zane doing King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

Zane made the dance moves while singing the song and smiling handsomely

The video melted the hearts of many fans on social media as they stated that Zane impressed them with his moves and by signing the song

Ghanaian singer KiDi's son, Zane, was captured doing the dance challenge to King Promise's Terminator.

KiDi's son, Zane does the Terminator dance challenge

In a video that has emerged on social media, KiDi's handsome son, Zane, was captured dancing.

He has joined the millions of fans around the world who danced to the trending Terminator song by Ghanaian singer King Promise.

Rocking a yellow short sleeved top and bottoms, he beamed with smiles as he made hand gestures.

He sang the song word for word which got many people impressed.

Below is a video of KiDi's son Zane doing King Promise's Terminator dance challenge.

Ghanaians react to KiDi's son, Zane doing the Terminator dance challenge

Many people commented on the video talking about how adorable Zane looked in the video.

Others were even surprised that the little boy knew the lyrics to the trending songs as he sang word for word.

Many people stated that the little boy resembles his father and added that he was growing into a handsome young man.

said:

Even Zane knows the lyrics

user2489034585918 commented:

Kidi got his own lookalike

gina20183 said:

So cute

amaspi remarked:

love you

chrisskata!!said:

This boy

Gifty Agbango remarked:

So cute and sweet ❤️❤️

user2581882876392 stated:

wow he is so cute. he is an amazing kid. i dey laugh saaaa

