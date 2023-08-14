Samara, a little Ghanaian girl who hosts Kidz Arena on TV3, sparked attention as she interviewed numerous stars abroad

The smart young girl was at the Hip-Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium and had the privilege to speak to stars like Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill and other stars after the show

The concert was organised to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop as a music genre, and many Ghanaians were proud of Samara for being on such a big platform

Young Ghanaian TV personality, Samara, captured the hearts of viewers worldwide as she attended the Hip-Hop 50 Live show held at the iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2023.

Samara, who is the host of Kidz Arena on TV3, showed her interviewing skills on the event's red carpet as she engaged with a slew of international stars.

At the monumental event, which celebrated half a century of Hip-Hop music, Samara had the opportunity to converse with acclaimed artistes like Nas, Snoop Dogg, and Lauryn Hill. Her demeanour and insightful questions drew praise from both the celebrities she interviewed and social media users who watched videos of the interview.

The Hip-Hop 50 Live show served as a tribute to the influence of the Hip-Hop genre.

Netizens expressed a sense of pride for Samara's accomplishments on the international stage. Her presence at such a prestigious event highlighted not only her own remarkable journey but also showed the talent and potential that young Ghanaians possess. '

Samara warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Nanakwasi Adjei Boat commented:

Ghana to the world

stevoo258 reacted:

Mother land is proud of you

IamLyPa said:

You are doing good job than the president of Ghana keep up the good work

