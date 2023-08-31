2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year Black Sherif visited seasoned broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi to hand him a gift box

He noted that the gift was to crown activities pertaining to his first album, The Villain I Never Was

Many people applauded him for the humble gesture, while others were unhappy about his style of dressing

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Rapper Black Sherif visited the seasoned broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi at UTV Ghana and presented him with a gift box.

Black Sherif and Kwame Sefa Kayi in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif presents a gift box to Kwame Sefa Kayi

Black Sherif presented a gift box to Kwame Sefa Kayi after returning from his first album tour, The Villain I Never Was.

Sharing the intention behind the gift during an interview on Peace FM, he noted that when he released his first album, the radio station was where he had his first interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yaya KK, as his fans affectionately call him, stated that he returned to Ghana barely 48 hours ago from the tour, and he deemed it fit to pay a courtesy call on the station to finalise arrangements about his first album.

"It is only right to crown everything here before entering a new era. That is why Yaya KK Rasta is representing here one hundred," Black Sherif said.

Below is a video of Black Sherif presenting a gift box to Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Below is a video of Black Sherif explaining the intention behind the gift during an interview hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Ghanaians react to the heartwarming video of Black Sherif giving a gift to Kwame Sefa Kayi

Many people commended Black Sherif for the kind gesture and urged him to continue being kind to those who helped him in the music industry.

Others were also not pleased with his fashion sense and encouraged his team to get a fashion stylist to improve his look.

Khenzy Davidson said:

Not me comparing Fada Dickson drip + Blako drip

Emmanuel Boadi stated:

Good move only the gift went to the wrong place... Sheriff paaa I dey here oo you forget?..haha I don't know him anywhere too oo...I just be self put put...big up little bro

Opanfo Abbam stated:

Oh somebody should dress this superstar for me small. His craft, 100%, fashion sense dieerrrr hmmm.

bherrie_x stated:

Is the walking for me baddest boy

asemstorny said:

bless up for showing much appreciation

akosua_quist said:

Smart move tho, well done Sheriff❤️

mr._emmanuel commented:

Boy is all grown up now wow. MONEY!! You erh

Black Sherif wows many with melodious voice

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif soothed the ears of many music lovers with his enchanting voice.

He was in the gym to exercise when he blessed his fans with a melodious version of his recently released song, Yaya.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh