The talented musician added that he has a crush on the Nigerian singer

Many asked him whether he wanted to use that to request a collaboration with the Nigerian singer

Thriving Ghanaian singer OliveTheBoy has revealed that he had Nigerian singer Ayra Starr in mind when writing Good Sin.

OliveTheBoy shares motivation behind Good Sin

In an exclusive interview on TV3, Ghanaian Afrobeats singer OliveTheBoy told Giovani Caleb that he has a crush on the Rush hitmaker.

He added that he dedicated the song to her because of his undying affection for her.

In jest, the host of the show, Giovani, told the budding singer that Ayra Starr should be concerned about this new update.

Below is a video of OliveTheboy sharing what inspired his hit song Good Sin.

Ghanaians react to the video

People took to the comment section to ask why OliveTheBoy has a crush on Ayra Starr and whether he has the intention to feature her on a song or a remix of Good Sin.

Others also stated that they loved his music and applauded him in the comments.

ohemaa_debby_amah said:

Admi help me shout eeei like eeei

dorcas_aeroplane stated:

Kwame you are from Asankare

mommys_galxx asked:

Lol why is he always saying that he is from Konongo?? Kwame .. it’s bad for them to know where you truly comes from,, ???

kwadjo_bill stated:

The Ghanaian in Joe is at work. Just can't believe your man is that good.

maverick_abd7 asked:

You know Ayra Star? You know her

kofi_j_clerk said:

Man fall allow him to meet AyraStar

aarile_1 said:

eiii wo maame da wa se wai

ebenromeo remarked:

He wan do allo remix plus @ayrastarr

_afrofyb commented:

Eiii Kwame @olivetheboy you too good bro

Davido jams to OliveTheBoy's hit song Good Sin

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Davido was seen jamming to OliveTheBoy's hit song Good Sin.

He sang the lyrics while singing and dancing. Many of OliveTheBoy's fans urged him to reach out to the Nigerian singer for a feature since that would push him far in the music industry.

