Fafa posed in her graduation gown with her father and proud mother, actress Iren Opare, on her graduation day

Fafa Kayi, daughter of ace media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi, also known as Chairman General, has graduated with a first-class from Academic City University College.

She graduated as the Best Student in Communication Art from the university on Saturday, August 6.

Fafa ascended the stage during her graduation to receive her honours in a video her proud mother, actress Irene Opare shared on Instagram.

''Congratulations to my daughter @fafakayi. Best Student in Communication Art. I'm proud of you ❤️ To God be the Glory,'' the actress shared with the clip.

Fafa posed with her mother and father in the footage as they created a beautiful memory together.

Watch the clip below:

