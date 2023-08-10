Ghanaian music prodigy Black Sherif set the internet ablaze after releasing two new songs at midnight

Black Sherif's new songs, Yaya and Simmer Down, were well received, eliciting various reactions ranging from wonder to approval

Amidst the fan's charter as the two songs soar on the music charts, Blacko gave his fans a peak into the future

The reception towards music sensation Black Sherif, aka Blacko's, new songs, Yaya and Simmer Down, has been stimulating. He released the compelling lyrical piece for his fans on the dawn of August 10, 2023.

Ghanaians also rose to the occasion with accolades for the rapper, devouring every raw and masterful vocal.

Yaya and Simmer Down are pieces from Blacko's upcoming project, the KK Pack.

After finessing his fans with two hot singles, Black Sherif dropped a shot message for them.

He wrote, "And I'll be lying to you if I tell you it stops here. You are witnessing a new era. You are witnessing a crossover. I don't know what to tell you again. Take Care Of Yourself."

Tweeps react to Blacko's new singles, Yaya and Simmer Down

Twitter is ablaze with the fire lyrics of Black Sherif's latest masterpieces.

@BernardYakah commented:

Keep dropping more good Take Care Of Yourself.

@AsieduMends commented:

I will be there no matter what, keep going. Love you.

@slickeverywhere commented:

Yaya Kk, you really straved as for long

@QuamePhace commented:

I have been crying on simmer down since 12 AM

Old video of Black Sherif saying the internet can't bully him pops up after an alleged $20k arrest

In other news, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Blacko's interview video started trending again right after his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport.

Last month, the rapper was apprehended by Ghana Police immediately after touching down at the airport. According to sources, Blacko and his team had breached their contract with an event organising company, which led to his arrest.

After news of his detention went viral, and an old video of the rapper saying he can't be pressured by the internet resources.

In the footage, Black Sherif said his focus is on his music and nothing else.

