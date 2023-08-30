Evangelist Emmanuel Addai is unhappy with the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to West Ham

He has explained that Kudus has made a bad career choice and may live to regret it one day

Netizens who saw the video have shared diverse opinions on the Evangelist's assertion

A self-proclaimed Ghanaian evangelist in the United States has predicted doom for Mohammed Kudus over his move to English Premier League club West Ham United.

Evangelist Emmanuel Addai, sharing his views in a Facebook post on Kudus's transfer, said the young man had made a bad career choice by moving to a team like West Ham.

Evangelist lashes out at Kudus over move to West Ham Photo credit: @WestHam/Twitter @Evangelist Addai Emmanuel/ Facebook

Buttressing his point, Evangelist Addai expressed astonishment over why Kudus, a player seen as the next big thing for Ghana football, would leave European giants AFC Ajax only to settle for mid-table in the EPL.

He expressed fear that Kudus will likely end up like the respected Nigerian football legend Augustine Okacha (Jay Jay Okacha), whose career took a nose dive after leaving Paris Saint Germain in 2002 for Bolton.

"Use Jay Jay Okocha's story to advise yourself; the reason he was unable to reach his full potential was because of the bad teams he played for. He was a key player for PSG, only for him to move to a weak team in England and ruin his career."

"I have seen many people congratulating him over this transfer. We should tell him the truth, this is a bad move. The days when players use these teams as stepping stone to play for bigger teams are over. I am not happy with this move. I would have preferred that he joined FC Cincinnati in the US rather than West Ham."

Ghanaians react to Evangelist Addai's comment

Netizens who reacted to the video disagreed with Evangelist Addai over his comments about Kudus' move to West Ham

Richard Quaku Twumasi commented:

Westham is better than all the top teams in major league

Nana Kofi Flez stated:

Bro start taking your medicine again

Michael Taylor reacted:

Westham is a wrong choice paa say it again

Bernard Dzreke wrote:

He should’ve just stay back at Ayax Amsterdam

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh