Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle got many people admiring his humility when he shied away from the camera

He arrived in Cape Coast in his plush Chevrolet Corvette (C7) that caught the attention of many

Many social media users admired his plush ride, while others talked about the source of his wealth

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle arrived at an event in his plush ride, which got many of the bloggers taking out their smartphones to record him.

Criss Waddle rides in a Chevrolet Corvette (C7). Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Criss Waddle rides in an expensive car

Criss Waddle was seen arriving in Cape Coast on the night of Thursday, August 31, 2023, in his Chevrolet Corvette (C7).

He arrived ahead of an event organised by COA Orange set to be held on Friday, September 1, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Upon arrival, many bloggers rushed to take a video of the Forgetti Obiaa hitmaker and his plush ride. However, he ran away from the cameras the moment he spotted them.

The bloggers welcomed him to Cape Coast and urged him to get close to the car as he tried to ran away from the cameras.

Criss Waddle arrived at an event in Cape Coast in his Chevrolet Corvette (C7).

Below is another video of Criss Waddle flaunting his plus ride during the day-time.

Ghanaians react to seeing a video of Criss Waddle flaunting his plush ride

Many people spoke about how humble Criss Waddle is despite his wealth, wile others also questioned his source of wealth. Others also gushed over his plush ride.

fifty_mountcristo said:

Her dis guy maintain.....Eno be easy to maintain over decades..alot of Souljas fall.....Rip to them

amuzumusic stated:

Humble Rich Man

quochconstructions remarked:

No one is saying sika duro. It's fraud

Agradaa whines waist and dances on her car park

In a car-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa flaunted the plush cars she owns in a video.

Clad in white, she was seen singing to Czar and Ofori Amponsah's 'Araba Lawson' while shaking her bum and whining her waist.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video could not hold back laughter as they shared their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh