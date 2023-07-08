Criss Waddle sparked controversy on Threads when he questioned the reason why Delay blocked him on Twitter

The rapper alleged that Delay had blocked him because he refused to feature on her talk show, The Delay Show

The comment made by Waddle excited users of the new social media app as they enjoyed the controversy, dropping funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has ignited a wave of controversy on the social media app Threads after he raised questions about the reason behind TV host Delay blocking him on Twitter. Waddle alleged that the block stemmed from his refusal to appear on her talk show, The Delay Show.

Criss Waddle and Delay Photo Source: Criss Waddle, Delay Photo Source: Delay, Criss Waddle

Source: Facebook

The drama unfolded when Delay posted a thread asking her followers, "What are you doing today???" to which Waddle replied, "Well, today I'm thinking about why you blocked me on Twitter. Is it because I couldn't make it to your show?"

Waddle's comment immediately caught the attention of users on the platform, and the controversy quickly spread like wildfire. People flocked to the thread, eager to join in on the entertainment and drop their own funny remarks.

The unexpected twist in the interaction between the rapper and the popular TV host became a hot topic among Threads users. View Criss Waddle's Thread here.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Criss Waddle and Delay spark reactions

mingle.two said:

Delay paaa nso, show y3 by force anaa ? Women and entitlement as if she go pay you for the time you go come spend lol

iam__gracelyn commented:

You’re not threading carefully !!!

kwesikendrickk wrote:

Vawulence in the air

Mr Aban reacted:

You finally catch am for here :joy::joy: @delayghana we beg we need an answer lol

Delay celebrates birthday

In another story, TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay shared a video of her birthday party with family, friends, and some popular Ghanaian artistes present.

Kuami Eugene, Fameye, and Nacee were in attendance at the event with their usual thrilling performances to entertain the guests.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video shared by the Tv host personality, praising her for her hard work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh