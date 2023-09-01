News of the daring adventure by some Ghanaians who rode from Tema to Saltpond has left many amazed

The group covered 159 kilometres as they rode to the Central Region on bicycles

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the group on the successful adventure

A bicycle riding club has received congratulatory messages from many people on social media after they successfully completed a 159-kilometre journey.

Known as the Lexis riders, the group embarked on a daring adventure on August 26, riding from Tema in the Greater Accra region to the Saltpond in the Central Region.

Group rides bicycles from Tema to Saltpond. Photo credit: @Jonathan Worlanyo Jorim/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Although their adventure was less publicized than the famous Accra to London road trip by Wanderlust Ghana, residents of Saltpond couldn't hide their excitement as some people came to welcome them on their arrival.

A video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of David Anane Anass on August 30 showed visibly excited women cheering for the riders on their arrival in the town.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The riders joined the town folks to celebrate the popular Odambea festival.

At the time of the publication, the video had gathered over 900 views and 18 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the group

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the group on successfully completing the successful adventure.

Mercy Armah commented:

We are proud of you

Vida Boadzo indicated:

You guys have really done well, congratulations, so did you ride back

Samuel Kwesi Nyarko reacted:

Congratulations bossu

Possi Murphy indicated:

Congratulations Champ

Accra to London team gets historic welcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the famous nine-member group who embarked on a trip from Accra to London have safely arrived in Ghana for their meet-and-greet session on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Some fans, family and friends were presented to take photos and videos of the great team who project Ghana on the world map.

Buisness mogul, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah received a passionate kiss from his lovely wife while handing him a bouquet at the airport.

The family and friends wore matching customised tee shirts while chanting his name in a Jama song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh