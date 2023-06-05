A tutor at St Augustine's College, Mr Dominic Adolf Mensah, was sponsored to tour different parts of America

This was part of his package for winning the APSU Teacher of the Year at the famous high school in Ghana

Professor Charles Appeadu, an old student of the school, funds the package as a way of giving back to his alma mater

Mr Dominic Adolf Mensah, the winner of the APSU Teacher of the Year award for 2023, at St Augustine's College in Cape Coast, was sponsored to tour the United States of America.

Kwaku Azar, a renowned Professor of Accounting who is also an old student of the famous high school, revealed on his Facebook handle that the trip is part of the reward package for whoever wins the award.

He added that the trip is funded by another old student called Charles Appeadu who is a Professor of Finance at University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner College of Business.

St Augustine's teacher having fun in the United States

Source: Facebook

Professor Appeadu studied Finance at the University of Washington, Seattle, prior to which he got his Master’s Degree (MSc) in Civil Engineering (Transportation Engineering) at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, B.C.

In pictures that have been making waves online, Mr Dominic Adolf Mensah was spotted at different tourist sites in the United States.

Reactions to pictures of Mr Dominic Adolf Mensah

The photos have warmed many hearts on social media. Below are some of the comments they shared.

Cyril Quist indicated:

Wow wonderful experience and motivation. Congratulations to Mr Adolf Mensah and the sponsors.

Jojo Entsuah stated:

Great adventure and experience! Glad to have met in Cape Coast and DC!! Congratulations again.

Steve Gyesaw mentioned:

Congratulations Mr. Mensah for your commitment and dedication to our children’s education. Enjoy your visit!

