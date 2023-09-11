Bullet, Wendy Shay's Manager Shares Update On Singer's Status After Car Accident At Kwabenya
- Rufftown Records CEO Bullet has shared an update concerning Wendy Shay's well-being after she was involved in an accident
- In the statement, he noted that the musician survived the near-fatal accident and is recovering
- Many people filled the comment section with prayers and lovely messages for Wendy Shay
Bullet, the manager of Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay, has shared an update on her well-being after she was involved in an accident in the early hours of Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Bullet opens up about Wendy Shay's wellbeing
In a statement Bullet shared on his social media pages, he opened up about the well-being of Wendy Shay and how the accident occurred.
He noted that the Survivor hitmaker survived the near-fatal accident and is responding to treatment.
Sharing how the accident occurred Bullet said that it occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, around midnight at the ACP Kwabenya High Road when a tipper truck hit the singer's car from behind.
The CEO of Rufftown Records added that the Champions League hitmaker was rushed to the hospital where she received prompt medical attention.
A portion of the statement read:
"According to the latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery."
He also thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support on behalf of Rufftown Records, family and friends.
Below is a statement by Bullet concerning Wendy Shay's well-being.
Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the statement
Many people prayed for a speedy recovery for Wendy Shay, while many others thanked God for her life.
evelyn.addy said:
We bless God wishing her a speedy recovery ❤️
officialfitta said:
Speedy recovery shay
ediscos_kitchen said:
God protect our princess
felibaby900 said:
WTG for her life
rockydawuni said:
Wishing our sister a speedy recovery
obourernestina said:
Speedy recovery super star ❤️
mensima9 said:
Thank you Father for her life this is great news. Thank you God .you are great.
Wendy Shay's video hours before her unfortunate accident surfaces
YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay's video, which she posted hours before her unfortunate accident, has surfaced online.
In the video, she was seen driving around town and showing off her Jeep, visiting an art gallery, meeting fans and taking selfies with them.
Many people prayed for her recovery, while others insinuated that no one knows tomorrow.
