Rufftown Records CEO Bullet has shared an update concerning Wendy Shay's well-being after she was involved in an accident

In the statement, he noted that the musician survived the near-fatal accident and is recovering

Many people filled the comment section with prayers and lovely messages for Wendy Shay

Bullet, the manager of Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay, has shared an update on her well-being after she was involved in an accident in the early hours of Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Bullet, Wendy Shay's manager, shared an update. Image Credit: @bullet_rufftown

Source: Instagram

Bullet opens up about Wendy Shay's wellbeing

In a statement Bullet shared on his social media pages, he opened up about the well-being of Wendy Shay and how the accident occurred.

He noted that the Survivor hitmaker survived the near-fatal accident and is responding to treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing how the accident occurred Bullet said that it occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, around midnight at the ACP Kwabenya High Road when a tipper truck hit the singer's car from behind.

The CEO of Rufftown Records added that the Champions League hitmaker was rushed to the hospital where she received prompt medical attention.

A portion of the statement read:

"According to the latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery."

He also thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support on behalf of Rufftown Records, family and friends.

Below is a statement by Bullet concerning Wendy Shay's well-being.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the statement

Many people prayed for a speedy recovery for Wendy Shay, while many others thanked God for her life.

evelyn.addy said:

We bless God wishing her a speedy recovery ❤️‍

officialfitta said:

Speedy recovery shay

ediscos_kitchen said:

God protect our princess

felibaby900 said:

WTG for her life

rockydawuni said:

Wishing our sister a speedy recovery

obourernestina said:

Speedy recovery super star ❤️

mensima9 said:

Thank you Father for her life this is great news. Thank you God .you are great.

Wendy Shay's video hours before her unfortunate accident surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay's video, which she posted hours before her unfortunate accident, has surfaced online.

In the video, she was seen driving around town and showing off her Jeep, visiting an art gallery, meeting fans and taking selfies with them.

Many people prayed for her recovery, while others insinuated that no one knows tomorrow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh