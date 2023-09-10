Celebrated singer Wendy Shay has been involved in a ghastly accident on the Kwabenya Road located in Accra

The singer's Jeep luxury vehicle with customized number plates was spotted at the scene, looking broken and dented

Many people have opined that Wendy Shay Should not have tried to secure her valuables before going to the hospital.

Ghanaians are upset with Wendy Shay for allegedly delaying to go to the hospital after her accident. According to an eyewitness report, the singer first tried to secure her valuables in the wrecked Wrangler.

The eyewitness further detailed that the songstress complained of an injury to her head,

Many people wondered why Wendy Shay would be worried about her items in the car over her life

A collage of Wendy Shay and her wrecked customised Wrangler Image credit: @wendyshayofficial

According to a report on United Showbiz, Wendy Shay had an accident in the early hours of Sunday, August 10, 2023.

The eyewitness said, "I saw a lady who had Wendy Shay's hairstyle come out of the vehicle. So I rushed to her side, and it was Wendy Shay. I quickly asked her what was happening, and she said she could not talk much, but her head was aching because it hit the dashboard."

"According to an eye witness, Wendy Shay tried very hard but could not avoid the truck. Had it not been that she quickly drove into the gutter, Wennd Shay's wrangler would have toppled or something."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Wendy Shay's accident on the Kwabenya highway

Many people were worried about the safety of the Ghanaian singer. According to popular opinion, Wendy Shays should not have waited for valuables before going to the hospital.

Belinda Dede Donkor commented:

Take her to the hospital nu you're talking about valuables? Ah, you've not heard of internal bleeding erh?

Kaakyire Priscy commented:

Thank God for saving her get well soon shay

Sami Bae commented:

What valuables are they that their are worth more than her life eeeeih hmm.

Denyo Godswill Wisdom commented:

What's this thing about car accidents usually involving our music artists and actresses?

