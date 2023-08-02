Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay shared what she went through spiritually when she decided to relocate from Germany to Ghana

She added that she began to question the love people showed her when she started making music and garnered a huge following

People shared their experiences with relocating to Ghana and how they became more spiritual, while others gushed over her beauty

Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay disclosed that she experienced several spiritual attacks when she relocated from Germany to Ghana.

Wendy Shay opens up about spiritual attacks

Wendy Shay revealed that growing up in Germany, she did not experience spirituality like that.

However, she added that when she moved to Ghana, she experienced several spiritual attacks.

"It has made me very spiritual, very hard working and made me know the realities of the world and the industry that I am in," she told the host of TV3's The Day Show, Berla Mundi.

The Survivor hitmaker reiterated that it is normal and happens everywhere, adding that making music is spiritual.

During the onset of her music journey, Wendy Shay said she garnered a huge following, which made her question why people would come and watch her perform.

She added that there should have been something special about her and a greater force beyond her that was making that happen.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay explaining the spiritual attacks she experienced when she relocated from Germany to Ghana.

Ghanaians react to a video of Wendy Shay opening up about experiencing spiritual attacks

Ghanaians shared why they do not inform others when relocating to a different country and how when they return to Ghana, they become more spiritual than when abroad.

Other fans of Wendy Shay spoke about how they love her and how stunning she looked in the interview.

porsh1200 said:

She’s well spoken and articulate

loisboama remarked:

Ure right Girl, anytime I leave Ghana I don’t even remember thinking of anything spiritual, but as soon as I arrive, even when I am drinking water, my mum will tell u, please pray on it! It’s sucksss.

tekyiya stated:

Wendy has really tried, n she speaks English so well … ❤️She will hit the world soon

kwamezack_ said:

She’s really a talented lady and I know she will win Grammy for ghana soon

linnybis said:

She's beautiful

kingjude70 remarked:

I figa say rich people don't face spiritual problem ooo

