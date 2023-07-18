Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay dropped a trailer for her hit song Habibi which was shot in Dubai

Wendy Shay announced that the video would be released on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Many people shared how excited they were about the video as they shared feedback on the video snippet they saw

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay teased fans with a trailer of her long-awaited song titled Habibi.

Wendy Shay's Habibi music video.

Source: Instagram

Details of Wendy Shay's Habibi music video

The music video was shot in Dubai and directed by the talented Andy Madjitey.

It shows gorgeous belly dancers from Dubai showing off their skills.

The video tells the story of Wendy Shay falling in love with a white man from Dubai who treated her well.

The Survivor hitmaker and all the cast were dressed like indigenes from the United Arab Emirates.

Announcing the release date on her official Instagram page, Wendy Shay said the video would be premiered on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Wendy Shay's 'Habibi' song is off her record-breaking Enigma EP and has since topped charts since its release.

"Habibi Official Video drops on Thursday, 20th July," Wendy Shay announced on Instagram.

Below is a video teaser of Wendy Shay's Habibi song shot in Dubai.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay on the set of the Habibi music video shoot.

Fans react to Wendy Shay trailer for Habibi

Many of Wendy Shay's Instagram followers shared how excited they were about the music video as they shared positive feedback on the trailer.

official_dacosterb remarked:

Kaiishh

unorthodoxreviews said:

Finally! Habibi is here!

that.rare.specie remarked:

Wendy Shay

mzmj_revamped20 said:

Chai DIS ONE ☝️ IZZZZ GONNA BE

joanajohnson353 said:

Woow

astalavistaofficial commented:

Can’t wait ❤️

barron_klitch said:

Let’s go selxy madam @wendyshayofficial

Wendy Shay performs with her mother at grand-dad's funeral

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Wendy Shay was captured performing with her mother at her grandfather's funeral.

Many people admired the chemistry between mother and daughter after watching the video.

