Kofi Kinaata shared an adorable video of his mother singing his 2021 hit song, Thy Grace [Part II] while driving

He asked his fans which songs of his are their mother's favourite

Many people filled the comment section of his songs that their mothers love

Multiple award-winning rapper Kofi Kinaata shared an adorable video of his mother singing his 2021 hit song, Thy Grace [Part II] while dancing and driving.

Kofi Kinaata and his mother in a car ride. Image Credit: @kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

Kofi Kinaata's mother sings to her son's song while driving

Kofi Kinaata shared a lovely video on his Instagram page where his mother sang and danced to his hit song, Thy Grace [Part II] while driving.

She turned to look at the camera when she was being recorded. She sang the song word for word while making hand gestures.

Captioning the post, the Play hitmaker asked his fans which songs of his are their mother's favourite.

"Which of my songs is your mum’s favourite? #TeamMooove," Kofi Kinaata wrote in the video's caption.

Below is a video of Kofi Kinaata's mum singing to the rapper's hit song Thy Grace [Part II] while driving.

Ghanaians tell Kofi Kinaata which of his songs are their mother's favourite

Many people took to the comment section to share which songs of Kofi Kinaata's is their mother's favourite.

Other die-hard fans stated that all his songs were their mother's favourite and that they could not choose.

ferrari_fatgirl said:

My mom’s favourite is confession

efeokowa said:

Susuka. It's her ringtone, though. My mom loves this song pass anything.

yaw_george74 said:

Maamelɛ...wonso change wo level aii, na ayɛ kɛse 2much ‍♂️

ohemaa3904 said:

Things fall apart❤️❤️

honny_dip said:

All of them, my mom loves your music

ladyphandy said:

My mum's fav song is Susuka

miys_y said:

Every single song of yours is my dad’s favourite! our December family reunion jam from dawn to dusk!!

esi_butter said:

My mother likes the "Single and Free" song. She sings all the lyrics even better than me ❤️‍

vivlaryea said:

I don’t know which of your songs is not loved by my mum. They are all her favourites

Kofi Kinaata plays with white rabbit on a grass

In another story, YEN.com.gh Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata posted a video of his new pet rabbit, which he named Star Boy.

In the video, he was seen rubbing on the snow-white fur of the rabbit and playing with it while it munched on a carrot.

The video made many people laugh, and Ghanaian rapper and vegetarian Okyeame Kwame advised him not to eat his new friend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh