Thy Grace hitmaker Kofi Kinaata showered accolades on Asamoah Gyan in a touching Instagram post

This comes after the former Black Stars captain announced on June 21, 2023, that he was officially retiring from football

Many people joined the rapper in congratulating the retired footballer as they eulogised him

Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata has eulogised Asamoah Gyan after the footballer announced on June 21, 2023, that he was officially retiring from the sport.

Kofi Kinaata (right) and Asamoah Gyan (left) dazzle in white outfits.

Source: Instagram

Kofi Kinaata hails Asamoah Gyan with an Instagram post

In an Instagram post, Kofi Kinaata shared a beautiful picture of Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars jersey when he used to play for the country.

He then wrote a touching caption, highlighting that after several years of playing for Ghana and raising the flag high on international platforms, the country is proud of him.

"Baby Jet.. Ghana is Proud of you! @asamoah_gyan3 Records no dey lie.."

Listing Asamoah Gyan's accolades, he stated that Ghana's all-time goal scorer retires as:

✅ Ghana’s most-capped player - 109 Games

✅ 1st Ghanaian to score at FIFA World Cup

✅ Ghana’s all-time top scorer - 51 Goals

✅ Africa’s leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup - 6 Goals

✅ Ghanaian player with the most World Cup appearances (joint record)

✅ 2nd most appearances in AFCON history

✅ 1st player in history to score in 9 consecutive major international tournaments

✅ BBC African Footballer of the Year 2010

After mentioning his achievements, the Effiakuma Love crooner then added that the retired Black Stars player is indeed a legend.

He then urged all and sundry to put some respect on his name because he has achieved a lot in his career.

"An absolute #Legend of the game!Let’s put some RESPECT on his name!" Kofi Kinaata wrote on Instagram.

Kofi Kinaata hails Asamoah Gyan in the Instagram post below.

Ghanaians join Kofi Kinaata in eulogising Asamoah Gyan

The comment section was filled with many people eulogising Asamoah Gyan. Many others also congratulated him.

chocolate_shot_it commented:

Yet we are not even celebrating him that much, @asamoah_gyan3

wakaikami said:

He did good for himself not Ghana.

jon_cevenn stated:

Congratulations legend. We appreciate you for your kind contributions. We wish you happiness and good health.

kuksluks said:

Legendary ✌✌✌✌

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

Congratulations baby jet thumbs up to you ❤

fusedafrica said:

Well deserved

brimag_cosmetics said:

Job well done Baby Jet

Asamoah Gyan tears up during retirement announcement

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement in a lovely ceremony.

A video of him tearing up during his speech has surfaced online, which sparked emotions in many.

