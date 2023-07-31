Kofi Kinaata, in a funny TikTok video, said that Gen Z kids have it easier than during his era, stating that school was way easier and more fun for Gen Zs

The musician mentioned that during his era, teachers would frustrate students with punishment and beatings over trivial stuff

He joked that he sometimes he asks himself if the school kids of today are attending the same school they were attending

Popular musician Kofi Kinaata recently took to TikTok in a lighthearted video, playfully comparing his school days to the experiences of Gen Z kids today.

In the funny clip, the artist humorously suggested that the younger generation has it much easier in terms of school life, citing a stark contrast in the overall experience.

In the video, Kofi Kinaata laughed as he reminisced about his own school days, claiming that education during his era was much more challenging and even a bit terrifying. He humorously pointed out that teachers back then would often resort to frustrating students with punishment and physical discipline over minor issues.

The singer went on to share how he sometimes finds himself wondering if today's school kids are attending the same institutions he did. According to Kinaata, the stark differences in disciplinary approaches and the overall learning environment make him feel as though he and the younger generation experienced schooling on different planets. Kofi Kinaata has become renowned for his funny side.

Kofi Kinaata gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

user7823930583501 commented:

Monday morning mental, late comers punishment it was scary rough!

Hisonlyqueen2013wrote:

akuraase koraa de3 ,,every Monday wode firewood b3k) school..hmmm

Cindy Sun said:

Because of my science teacher I didn’t want to go to school on Mondays

Kofi Kinaata plays with rabbit

In another funny story, Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata posted a video of his new pet rabbit which he named Star Boy.

In the video, he was seen rubbing on the snow-white fur of the rabbit and playing with it while it munched on a carrot.

The video made many people laugh, and Ghanaian rapper and vegetarian Okyeame Kwame advised him not to eat his new friend.

