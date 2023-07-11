Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata posted a video of his new pet rabbit which he named Star Boy

In the video, he was seen rubbing on the snow-white fur of the rabbit and playing with it while it munched on a carrot

The video made many people laugh, and Ghanaian rapper and vegetarian Okyeame Kwame advised him not to eat his new friend

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata showed off his pet rabbit in an adorable video he posted on his Instagram page.

Kofi Kinaata plays with his pet rabbit. Image credit: @kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

Kofi Kinaata flaunts snow-white pet rabbit

In the video, Kofi Kinaata noted that he has a new pet and it is a rabbit which he calls Star Boy.

He was captured rubbing on its snow-white fur while playing with it by tossing it in the air and putting it down gently.

In the video, he stated that the rabbit had been playing recklessly and needed to ensure it in case of any inconvenience.

The 'Thy Grace' hitmaker had a message for insurance company Enterprise life in the video's caption. He wrote:

"Please someone should tag Enterprise Life for me na if I hear hwiii .. I’m coming to the office to collect.. Good Morning! #TeamMooove @enterpriselifegh"

Below is a video of Kofi Kinaata playing with his pet rabbit.

Ghanaians react to a video of Kofi Kinaata playing with his pet rabbit

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame advised Kofi Kinaata not to eat his friend, while others hinted that the rabbit would make a good soup.

Others also talked about how adorable the video was as they stated that they would also go in for a rabbit as a pet.

okyeamekwame advised him saying:

Kofi, plsssss don’t eat your friend.

chocolate_shot_it said:

All I see is pepper soup

evtaevy said:

Star boy really needs enterprise life ampa! One carrot in my area is 2cedis. Enterprise will pay for it

_lil.juvenile00 remarked:

Kofi you heard it from your dad ooo don't eat it oooo

apphiahouseofprayer said:

aww ☺️ this is sooo adorable, I want. I'm going to buy one!

kwasibroni15 commented:

Kofi u dey make me laugh saaaaaa

spookythemaniac remarked:

@enterpriselifegh come and see something rough play

Source: YEN.com.gh