Wendy Shay narrated the near-fatal accident during an interview with Hitz FM

She urged Ghanaians not to put the blame on her manager, Bullet, and that those who were behind the unfortunate incident knew themselves

She gave thanks to God for protecting her and stated that she was doing well and recovering

Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay recounted her near-fatal accident and shared insights on who might have been behind it.

Wendy Shay recounts near-fatal accident

Recounting the incident in an interview with Hitz FM, Wendy Shay told the host Andy Dosty that after shooting content for her newly released single 'Every Man Cheats', she was en route to her residence when the accident happened.

She stated that when she got to the junction to her home, she felt a push from behind, veering her car off the road into the gutter, while the truck loaded with rocks tipped over.

"I remember screaming Jesus. I did not even realise when my head hit the car's dashboard. I was blacking out, so they had to rush me to the hospital."

The Survivor hitmaker disclosed that she was injured. She showed the injury on the bridge of her nose, which she had covered with her oversized sunglasses. Due to her head hitting the dashboard, her head was swollen.

She also revealed that her executive assistant, who was in the Jeep Wrangler with her, survived the incident without getting injured.

"It was a very big shock. No one saw this coming. For me to be here, it's by God's grace."

Wendy Shay opens up about spiritual attack and her manager Bullet

Wendy Shay claimed that she knew those who were the mastermind behind the accident and that they knew who they were.

She stated it was a spiritual attack and reiterated that her manager, Bullet, had no hand in it. She refused to mention their names and said they could not kill her.

To buttress her claim, the Habibi crooner questioned the accident's circumstances. She asked how her Jeep Wrangler was intact while the truck tipped over.

Below is the interview of Wendy Shay speaking about the accident.

Wendy Shay speaks for the first time after accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay spoke for the first time after getting involved in a near-fatal car accident.

She mentioned the names of Ghanaian celebrities and persons who reached out to her during those challenging moments. She also talked about what transpired before the accident and how she was recovering.

