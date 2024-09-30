Famous TikToker Kar Lite has excited many fans after releasing an official song for his viral TikTok sound, Rain Rain

The Kivo brand influencer noted that the song was available on all streaming platforms and encouraged his fans to stream it and make it a trend

The song excited many fans, who applauded the TikToker for taking his creativity to the next level

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Ghanaian TikTokker Kar Lite has released a new song about one of his viral TikTok sounds, Rain Rain.

Kar Lite releases a new song, Rain Rain. Image Credit: karlite_amina

Source: Instagram

Kar Lite drops a new song

The song, a rendition of a famous children's rhyme, featured a vibrant sound from music producer Skitobeatz.

The recently unveiled Kivo brand influencer noted in the caption of the social media post that the song was available on all streaming platforms.

In the caption of the social media post, the Peeva Beverages brand influencer encouraged his fans to stream the song, and make it a trend and a chart topper.

"Finally the song is out on every platform check it out KAR LITE - Rain Rain (PROD BY SKITOBEATZ) let stream @THE ROCK OF AFRICA #makeittrend #fyp #newsong #trendingsong #foryou"

Kar Lite's new song.

Reactions to Kar Lite's song

Many people could not hold back their laughter when they heard the well-produced song for the first time. They admired Kar Lite's passion and dedication to music.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Kar Lite's song, Rain Rain:

KNii Lancelot said:

"The beat is not good as dormitory bear 😫"

Official Sleem Thuq said:

"Small play we dey do , you go enter studio"

@PaddyEric_ said:

"I go sound u oo.. this thing u do.. u dey come release music 😂"

@NppKrakye said:

"Take your fooling stay TikTok there…who go go Spotify go listen tuba tuba"

Man criticises Kar Lite's Kivo jingle

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian man calling out TikToker Kar Lite over his jingle for Kivo Gari got people talking.

In the video, the young man, baffled, blamed Kar Like for the recent surge in the price of the Kivo Gari mix.

Many online users expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over the footage, while others said his point was invalid.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh