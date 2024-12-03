Sammy Flex, on his self-titled television show, announced that Shatta Wale had purchased a plush home for his mother

The artist manager said the dancehall musician paid a lot of money to secure the 3-bedroom apartment in a luxurious area

Sammy Flex showcased the interior and exterior of the home and detailed how he helped Shatta Wale's mum relocate

Media personality and artist manager Sammy Flex announced that Shatta Wale had purchased a plush new home for his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, after their recent issues.

The dancehall artist received heavy criticism after Madam Elsie alleged that he had neglected her for over 10 years and ceased communication.

Shatta Wale's mother, who almost shed tears, shared that she was battling a severe illness and was in the care of her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku. She also appealed to the public for funds for her medical and personal needs.

Madam Elsie's allegations triggered a response from Shatta Wale, who criticised her and eulogised his late stepmother, Madam Stella Gasu.

Sammy Flex announces home purchase

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sammy Flex announced that Shatta Wale had resolved his issues with his mother, Madam Elsie and purchased a new plush house for her at Abokobi.

Shatta Wale's manager said the dancehall musician paid a lot of money to secure the 3-bedroom apartment in a luxurious community after thorough consultations with some prominent associates.

Sammy Flex showcased the interior and exterior of the home and detailed how he facilitated Madam Elsie's relocation to her new home.

The artiste manager noted that he decided to speak publicly about the SM boss' mother's new house to shut down the backlash he received for gifting artist Priscilla Osei and her mother GH₵20K.

Watch the video below:

Sammy Flex's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thierry GH commented:

"All be settings..😂😂😂."

Unique Baby said:

"Do you think this old man will just come on TV and say things that haven't been done?"

You 1 commented:

"May Allah bless 1Don 🤲🙏."

NAJI IBRAHIM said:

"😢😢😢😢😢👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿SM4LYF. Good job, well done, team."

ADAMU GH OFFICIAL commented:

"Congratulations to him."

Sammy Flex addresses Shatta Wale, Blacko feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Flex weighed in on Shatta Wale's feud with Black Sherif over the artist's 'fake' underwear.

The artist manager said he was surprised at Black Sherif's actions and cautioned him against provoking Shatta Wale more.

Sammy Flex suggested that Black Sherif might not fully understand the risks involved in engaging in a conflict with Shatta Wale.

