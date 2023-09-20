Wendy Shay has spoken for the first time after getting involved in a near-fatal accident on the Kwabenya road at midnight on September 10, 2023

She mentioned several Ghanaian celebrities and persons who helped her in her healing process as she hinted that people only love someone when they are dead

Fella Makafui, Official Dacoster and many others were glad she had returned to social media

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay spoke for the first time after her near-fatal accident on the Kwabenya road at midnight on September 10, 2023.

Scene of Wendy Shay's accident. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Wendy Shay speaks after accident

Taking to her Instagram page, Wendy Shay posted a video and stated that the song was recorded on September 7, 2023, and the accident occurred on September 10, 2023.

She hinted that after the accident, the lyrics to the song speak a lot of meaning to her now. She hinted that one major line in the song which resonates with her is:

Some people will only love you when you are dead…

The Survivor hitmaker said she was alive and thanked God for her safety. She wrote:

I am Alive by the Grace of God. Thanks to GOD, my family, my team, and my Fans for their support and prayers.

She also urged Ghanaians to thank some celebrities who showed her love when she needed it the most. Some of these persons were:

@shattawalenima @reggierockstone711 @kaywabeatz @brianamoateng @sonniebaduuk @gyakie_ @efya_nokturnal @fellamakafui @anthonywoode1 @iamkingpromise @dblackgh @sista.afia @s3fa_gh @eno_barony @wanlov @mrdrewofficial @mogbeatz @lasmidofficial1

The other celebrities she gave thanks to were:

@cina_soul @efia_odo @emeliabrobbey @j.derobie @willy.paul.msafi @kikkybadass @scridge_officiel @kdilakmesajea @iamtheosagie @ajeezaygh @abochimusic @official_dacoster @kikimarleylive @kainry_robertson

Wendy Shay used specific hashtags to conclude her message to share her experience. She described the world as dark, talked about being saved by grace, hailed her followers, whom she calls Shay Gang, and that no one could stop her from doing music.

#darkworld #savedbygrace #ShayGangforever #youcantstopthemusic

Below is the music video Wnedy Shay recorded before her near-fatal accident on the Kwabenya road.

Ghanaians react to Wendy Shay's first post after her accident

Fella Makafui, Official Dacoster and others were overjoyed for Wendy Shay's comeback, as they praised God in the comments.

fellamakafui said:

Sister ❤️❤️

official_dacoster said:

Ayiiii good to see my grul back! Odoyewu! ❤️

ajeezaygh said:

We bless GOD for preserving your life ❤️

dominickie20 said:

We thank God for your life ❤️❤️❤️

abochimusic said:

We Grateful for life . This banger seals it

Wendy Shay's management releases statement concerning her near-fatal accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet, the manager of Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay, released a statement concerning her near-fatal accident that occurred around midnight on the Kwabenya road.

He noted that Wendy Shay was recovering from the accident in the statement. He encouraged Ghanaians and her fans worldwide to remember her in their prayers.

Source: YEN.com.gh