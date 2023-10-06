Shatta Wale has joined the list of celebrities fanning the flame of the viral Cobra song

The dancehall artiste, who seems to be a big fan of the song, has been referencing the song in all posts he writes on X after it went viral

He called the gospel artiste a champion, on social media, and referred to his SM fanbase as "Cobra gang"

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star Shatta Wale has joined the ongoing Cobra song frenzy.

On X, formerly Twitter, Shatta Wale (also known as 1Don), who is currently in the UK to perform at the seventh edition of Ghana Music Awards UK, can be seen using the Cobra term in his posts.

In one of them, he said, "You just made my day," commending a fan for sharing with him the newly released video of Obaapa Gladys' Nipa Bi Y3 Cobra.

Shatta Wale is a big Cobra song fan Photo Source: Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale calls Obaapa Gladys a champion

Obaapa Gladys is the composer of the trending gospel record Nipa Bi Ye Cobra. Its hilarious lyrics and the gospel singer's vocals, influenced a trend where netizens post videos of themselves mimicking the song's message.

Shatta Wale, who recently announced his new relationship, seems to be having a field day with the song since it went viral.

The self-proclaimed African dancehall king called the Obaapa Gladys a champion when a fan asked him to check out the newly released video for the Cobra song.

He has been rallying his fans to support the viral sensation. In some instances, he even referred to his fans as the Cobra gang, rather than the usual Shatta Movement.

Fans get excited as Shatta Wale jumps on the Cobra trend

SM fans seem to be enjoying what Shatta Wale is doing with the Cobra trend.

@SMBattaliions said:

Waow Wale posted the link clean heart always

@BhornRhich said:

Champion make we do remix…a fit spoil der ❤️

@joejunior566 said:

Shatta Wale is a whole vibe . Make nobody lie you

Celebrities join the trending Cobra challenge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Wale, who arrived in the UK recently, is not the only artiste enjoying the viral sensation. Scores of celebrities have joined the viral Cobra bandwagon, including Nana Ama McBrown whose entry on TikTok has already garnered close to a hundred thousand views.

Medikal also used the Cobra song's infectious hook as he posted Shatta Wale's picture reacting to the news of his newly found love.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Obaapa Gladys thanked her fans for making her song go viral. She even unveiled her trademark stance in the TikTok video dedicated to her Cobra fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh