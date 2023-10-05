Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd and a colleague delivered a flawless performance to Terminator by singer King Promise

The pair wowed the A-list hosts, Serwaa Amihere and Nathaniel Attoh, but the guests were not so enthused

Fans of Dancegod Lloyd and other online users observed that the event's attendees did not wilfully applaud, as some labelled the audience as ungrateful

Ghanaian star dancer Dancegod Lloyd, known in real life as Laud Anoo Konadu, has wowed fans and online viewers with his upbeat performance.

The award-winning international performer also thrilled the A-list event hosts Serwaa Amihere and Nathaniel Attoh when he heeded a call to ascend the stage to perform at the launch of Luckiest Africa.

''Ungrateful'' guests

The A-list performer began his moves before a colleague joined in the performance to delight the audience at the event, but the guests appeared unimpressed.

During the performance, the duo didn't hold back from busting incredible moves as they pulled some energetic dance motions to the song Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman.

The pair heartily threw their hands in the air and moved their legs in a synchronised fashion to the vibey song.

However, it took the event co-host, Nathaniel Attoh, to instruct the audience to applaud the pair for their flawless choreography.

Reactions to the performance of Dancegod Lloyd

The Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper1 uploaded the video, and fans quickly flooded the comments area to show appreciation for the lively display. Many, however, criticised the event's guests.

Dj.kofidagaati posted:

Love how they sync together. BigUps @dancegodlloyd n the talented dude with him.

Karim_k_r7 said:

Dancing in front of old people is like giving a meat to a Goat .

Cathybrown40 posted:

If it was a fake man of God giving fake prophecies anka, most of the audience will clap, jump and shout on the top of their lungs! ‍♀️ you are privileged to witness such a fantastic performance, yet you can't even clap!

Qwaku.sterling said:

Dhope guy.

Puresherif commented:

Amazing moves.

Im_chris_breezy shared:

DanceGod is the best among the rest.

Felikay_portraits commented:

May we not perform for such a boring, ungrateful audience such as this.

Aadekurah said:

Wow, I can't stop watching his dance moves. He is really good no challenger .

Divine__richard commented:

Boring and ungrateful audience.. na wa ooo.

