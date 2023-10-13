Mzbel opened up about the struggles of being a celebrity in Ghana and abroad

The 16 Years hitmaker stated that despite the challenges, she is making more money

She also added she does not enjoy the fame and wants to live like a normal person

Ghanaian songstress Mzbel has highlighted the struggles of being a celebrity in Ghana and abroad.

Mzbel dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel speaks on the struggles of being a celeb

In an interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime's Celeb Biz On Joy, Mzbel noted that being a celebrity has affected her personal life and limited her from doing certain things.

She stated that the celebrity lifestyle has compelled her to comport herself in public to avoid criticism from Ghanaians.

The mother of two said that, in some cases, everyone takes pictures of her when she wants to use a public bathroom.

“Sometimes it's nice when people receive you well. When I went to the UK, people saw me, and it felt good, but then it felt weird too. At that point, I was happy. At the same time, I wish I was not Mzbel because then you want to feel free and eat, and everybody looks at you like they want to see how you do it. How does she take the spoon? How does she swallow? It's weird. I can imagine."

Positives of being a famous figure

Sharing some positive aspects, the Logoligi hitmaker noted that fame has helped her career and opened many doors for her.

She added that she has made a lot of money from being famous, which has helped the growth of her businesses.

The Awoso Me hitmaker said that she makes appearances at events and that money is 100 times more than others make in a month. Adding that people pay her more to hang out with her, even for a few minutes.

“I wish I was a normal person. I don’t enjoy fame," she said in the interview.

Video of Mzbel speaking on the struggles of being a celebrity.

Mzbel opens up about relationship with the late Castro de Destroyer

YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel opened up about her relationship with the late Castro de Destroyer.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Mzbel said that she and Castro were no longer friends before his unfortunate disappearance at Ada.

She disclosed that she does not miss him despite them being close friends years before no longer being friends.

