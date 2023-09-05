Celebrated TikTokers Erkuah Official and Jackline Mensah have joined the retro challenge featuring Mzbel's hit song, 16 Years

The iconic song is still a banger sixteen years after its release into the mainstream space

After its release, Mzbel became a musical sensation as the song singlehandedly propelled her career as one of Ghana's best female highlife artistes

Ghanaian TikTok stars Jackline Mensah and Erkuah Official brought the heat back into Mzbel's hit song, 16 Years, with a video that could rival the original music video in 2007.

Mzbel's hitmaker, 16 Years, quickly gained popularity for its lyrics, designed to address sexual assault against children.

The original music video featured Mzbel dressed in a 90s naughty girl fashion with a short denim skirt, cropped top, and a big buckled belt.

Mzbel's symbolic look was completed with a teddy bear bag, dark sunnies and two pigtails in her hair.

No one knows who started the 16 Years challenge sixteen years after the music video was released, but Erkuah Official and Jackline Mensah joined after Efia Odo.

The two TikTak celebrities captivated fans with their retro fashion outfits and crazy dance moves.

Jackline Mensah shared the video on Facebook with the caption:

"How old were you when this banger was a banger?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Erkuah Officaila and Jackline Mensah's I6 Years TikTok Challenge

The comment section was filled with nostalgic memories of Mzbel's hay days.

Onyinye Rose II commented:

I was 6. I actually thought they were saying 6 years then, and it made the song my favourite.

Asumdwee Henmaa TV commented:

I like the vibe guys. Keep the burning.

James Cromwell commented:

Chale, you guys for take it easy. The dancing though.

Tomisin Sarah Ajomole commented:

Wow. I love this song. I should be around 10 then

Yvonne Nelson applauds TikToker Jackline Mensah for her excellent work ethic

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson praised Jackline Mensah for her positive attitude towards work.

Yvonne Nelson complimented the TikTok star's respectful demeanour when dealing with other work colleagues. She said she was impressed with Jackeline's professionalism and respectful attitude.

Yvonne Nelson noted that the content creator has always shown a quality work attitude and stood out among her colleagues.

