Mzbel has shared that she has been trying hard to get Nigerian superstar Burna Boy to work with her, but the collaboration has yet to materialise

The Ghanian singer said she would also love to work with Don Jazzy as well if she does not get Burna Boy to work with her

The musician said her team was in touch with Burna's team; however, there are a lot of requirements she would have to fulfil to get him on her song

Ghanaian music sensation Mzbel has revealed her fervent desire to collaborate with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, although her efforts have yet to bear fruit.

Mzbel and Burna Boy Photo Source: Mzbel, Burna Boy

Source: Facebook

The talented singer has also expressed interest in working with renowned Nigerian producer Don Jazzy should her collaboration with Burna Boy not come to fruition.

Mzbel, whose real name is Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, made her aspirations known during a recent interview. She spoke of her admiration for Burna Boy's artistry and the potential magic they could create together in a song. She stated that Burna Boy's unique style and global recognition are what inspired her to pursue this collaboration.

However, Mzbel acknowledged that the path to collaboration with a superstar like Burna Boy is not without its challenges. She mentioned that her team has been in contact with Burna Boy's team, but there are numerous requirements and negotiations involved in securing such a collaboration.

Burna Boy mounts billboard for market women

In another story, Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy shared a beautiful picture of the Makola market women posing with their newly mounted billboard.

This comes after the traders danced to Burna Boy's City Boys off his recently released album I Told Them.

The pictures warmed many hearts as they applauded the market women.

TikTokers celebrate Mzbel

Celebrated TikTokers Erkuah Official and Jackline Mensah joined the retro challenge featuring Mzbel's hit song, 16 Years.

The iconic song is still a banger sixteen years after its release into the mainstream space.

After its release, Mzbel became a musical sensation as the song singlehandedly propelled her career as one of Ghana's best female highlife artistes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh