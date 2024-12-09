Stonebwoy has eulogised President-elect John Dramani Mahama and his vice Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang by writing a poem for them

The dancehall star's post on X comes on the back of the NPP and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceding defeat in the 2024 general elections

Many people in the comments section admired Stonebwoy's poetry prowess, while others congratulated the President-elect and his Vice President-elect

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy wrote a powerful poem celebrating President-elect John Dramani Mahama and his Vice President-elect Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang after Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat.

Stonebwoy eulogises John Dramani Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang after the NDC wins the 2024 election. Image Credit: @njoagyemang, @stonebwoy and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy eulogises Mahama and his vice

On his X account, Stonebwoy wrote a poem highlighting the political battle of Mahama and Professor Opoku-Agyemang as well as the cry of every Ghanaian for the country to be reset.

In the first few lines of the poem, the Gidigba hitmaker pleaded for Ghanaians to stand united and be steadfast in building the country.

"Hail to thy name, O Ghana. To thee we make our solemn vow. Steadfast to build together. A nation strong in Unity. With our gifts of mind and strength of arm."

In the second part of the poem, the father of two encouraged the new president-elect and his vice-elect that whatever the weather they should be there to serve Ghanaians who call on them in times of need.

"Whether night or day, in midst or storm. In every need whatever the call may be. To serve thee, Ghana, now and evermore."

In concluding his poem, Stonebwoy introduced Mahama and Prof Opoku-Agyemang saying that the world should behold them.

He then expressed excitement in announcing that Prof Opoku Agyemang was the first female vice president of Ghana.

"The World Behold The President of A Great Nation, Ghana 🇬🇭 @JDMahama And The First Ever Female Vice @NJOAgyemang."

Below is Stonebwoy's poem to Mahama and Naana Jane:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's poem

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the post admired the Jejereje hitmaker's poetry prowess and hailed him with lovely compliments.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@Josephnartey_ said:

"All this post, not even a congratulatory message! This is a poem oo bro. 😎."

@iamedemgabby2 said:

"The next President and the first woman vice president."

@Constantanchor said:

"I could tell this is coming from the depth of your heart as a patriotic citizen. One love."

@Diggs_29 said:

"Can we take a moment to celebrate a historic event of our first Female Vice President of our country! 🔥👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿."

Dumelo speak to his peeps after winning

YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect, John Dumelo, addressed his people who voted him into power.

After being declared the winner, he thanked the constituents and also made a subtle jab at the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The video of Dumelo went viral on social media, with many people advising him, while others also congratulated him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh