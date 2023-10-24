J Hus has namedropped Shatta Wale as part of his favourite artistes on the African continent

In a brief caption on Instagram, he called Shatta Wale a Black Star and expressed his love for Ghana

Fans have thronged his Instagram page, suggesting to the UK rapper to collaborate with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been hailed by British-Gambian rap act, J Hus on Instagram.

In the post, the rapper called Shatta Wale his "Black star", alongside Youssou N'dour, one of Africa's most celebrated musicians.

J Hus calls Shatta Wale a "Black Star" on Instagram

J Hus's post dedicated to Youssou N'dour is not surprising as the UK rapper of Gambian descent has never been shy to flex his rich African heritage. He has rich African music influences being born into a Gambian family, growing up listening to seasoned African artistes from Fela Kuti to Youssour N'dour.

For Shatta Wale, J Hus's post comes at a perfect time with the Ghanaian artiste's triumphant stint in the UK, promoting his new single 'Incoming."

Beyond that, the artiste has a little history with Ghana. In 2016, the rapper chose Jamestown, Accra as a set for his explosive record "Spirit."

Recently, he was announced as one of three main headliners to take AfroFuture's stage in December.

Netizens react to J Hus's post having Shatta Wale on Instagram

Scores of Shatta Wale's fans have attended J Hus's post dedicated to Shatta Wale with significant traction with many counting down to a collaboration between the two artistes

kvnplaydirty's said

real recognize real

fusedafrica's said

Okaaaay I smell something cooking

c_kay014's said

Shattawale suppose Dey your next album

rauftemper's said

Mad collab would It be ngl can’t wait tho

blessedforever01 said

Hus we need one with Wale

kwame_carloslim said

You and wale on a song will be too dope❤️

Shatta Wale tests his new diamond chain

In some more recent news, Yen.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale who is currently in the UK had been gifted a luxury chain worth six figures.

In a new video, Shatta Wale tested the chain to silence doubters who were skeptical about the chain's value.

