Rapper Edem, together with businessman Francis Kofi Kpolu and lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, donated relief items to flood victims at Mepe

This comes at the back of the Akosombo Dam spillage, which has flooded many homes and resulted in residents being displaced

Many people commended them for the generous donation, while others suggested how to help the residents get back on their feet effectively

Rapper Edem, businessman Francis Kofi Kpolu and lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Edem and two friends donate to Mepe victims

The donation exercise was done on October 25, 2023, at Mepe in the Volta Region. A video of the items Edem and his two other friends donated has emerged on social media.

Some of these items included cartons of drinks, boxes of sardines, and boxes of spaghetti, among other items.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the chief and queen mothers of the area received the items and thanked them for the donation.

The Over Again hitmaker, Mr Tamakloe, and Mr Kpolu went on a sightseeing expedition to see the impact of the damage of the water spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Edem encouraged individuals, churches and companies to come together to help the displaced residents come back on their feet.

Video of Edem, Mr Tamakloe and Mr Kpolu donating relief items to the victims at Mepe.

Ghanaians applaud Edem and his two friends

Many people applauded them for the donation and for their willingness to help the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

dcmusicboss said:

Good work.

yaa_precious_akorfa said:

God bless them

omanhene_esq said:

Wait, in all honestly, we are not solving the problem, donors could rebuild the place and get them better shelter and things, these foods and items will be used up in less than 4months, so instead of sharing freebies, why not immediately build a project with the little funds available. My general opinion.

John Dumelo donates items to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

YEN.com.gh reported that actor John Dumelo donated relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage on October 17, 2023.

Items, including eggs, bread, water and many others were distributed to three farming communities in the area: Torgome, Klamadaboe, and Kesegakope.

Many Ghanaians hailed him and showered him with blessings for the kind gesture.

