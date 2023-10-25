Ghanaian youth activist and social entrepreneur Bridget Bonnie, in response to the Akosombo Dam spillage displacing over 1,200 residents, led a team of volunteers to provide essential relief items, including educational materials and edibles

She spoke to YEN.com.gh, stressing the importance of community support during such crises, emphasising that small contributions can make a significant difference

The spillage, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA), affected numerous communities, and Bridget Bonnie's donation offers vital aid to the displaced residents as they work towards recovery

Ghanaian youth activist and social entrepreneur, Bridget Bonnie, has taken a proactive step to assist the flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The recent spillage resulted in the displacement of over 1,200 residents from the island community of Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome.

In response, Bridget Bonnie, alongside a dedicated team of volunteers, delivered essential relief items to support the affected community.

The donated items included storybooks, exercise books, marker boards, and essential edibles, addressing both educational and immediate nutritional needs.

Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, the chief of the affected area, graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the community.

Additionally, an undisclosed sum of money was offered to provide further assistance to the residents during this challenging period.

Bridget Bonnie's response aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by those who were compelled to leave their homes due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bridget Bonnie emphasised the importance of providing support during such crises, stating,

"In times of natural disasters, it's essential that we come together as a community to offer a helping hand to those affected. Our small contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of those struggling through these challenging circumstances."

Why the Akosombo Dam spillage was started

The Akosombo Dam spillage, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in September 2023, was part of a disaster mitigation plan in response to rising water levels in the Akosombo reservoir.

While the spillage was initially executed at a low rate with minimal impact, it intensified as water inflow continued to rise, leading to the displacement of residents across nine different district assemblies in the Volta and Eastern regions.

Innovative SHS graduate employs interactive teaching for displaced children in the wake of dam spillage

Also, in response to the widespread disaster caused by the controlled release of water due to elevated levels in the Akosombo Dam, a young high school graduate has introduced an engaging teaching approach to educate the numerous children affected by the catastrophe.

The spillage led to extensive flooding across several districts, displacing thousands and disrupting vital services.

This event underscored the significant impact of climate change, which has altered precipitation patterns and increased the vulnerability to such incidents, highlighting the pressing need for global climate action.

Ibrahim Mahama makes monumental contribution to aid victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

Meanwhile, business magnate Ibrahim Mahama has stepped forward with a significant donation. Mahama's generosity extended to over 20,000 affected households, where he provided a multitude of relief items.

This remarkable contribution by Ibrahim Mahama stands as the largest individual or institutional support extended to those impacted by the unfortunate disaster.

