John Dumelo donated relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage on October 17, 2023,

Items including eggs, bread, water and many others were distributed to three farming communities in the area

Many people have hailed him and showered him with blessings for the kind gesture

Actor and politician John Dumelo donated relief items to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims, a warm gesture that has earned him praise from Ghanaians.

John Dumelo donates to Akosombo Dam spillage victims. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo donates relief items to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections, John Dumelo, melted many hearts when he donated some items to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

The donation was made on October 17, 2023, and some of the items included bags of water sachet, crates of eggs, bread loaves, thrift clothes and made-in-Ghana rice.

Yesterday, I presented some relief items (water, fresh eggs, bread, slightly used clothing, Ghana rice) to some farming settlements (Torgome, Klamadaboe, Kesegakope) close to my farm along the Volta Lake.

Mr Dumelo shared the names of the farming communities the items were donated to and disclosed that he had worked with some of them for over seven years.

"I have worked with some of them over the last 7 years. I have, therefore, opened up my farmhouse to them as extra shelter. God bless us all," he said.

Photos from the donation exercise.

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for donating relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

The comment section was filled with many God bless yous as many commended John Dumelo for the kind gesture.

miss_akua.esq said:

God bless you

ericafful89gmail.com8 said:

John, well done, but I'm not surprised because that's your nature... You always do good to people. Thank you.

skillfullokocha10 said:

May you get the reward and win, but my advice to you is don't win and later forget your people.

beverly_afaglo said:

God bless you

bottles.cansgh said:

For all the good work you do, God bless you

estellengoma said:

May the Good Lord bless you with more blessings

hajiaalimantusadiya said:

Allah bless you, future president ❤️

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to victims of dam spillage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that Nana Akufo-Addo was slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public over his comments to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The President said on Monday, October 16, 2023, when he visited the victims, that if it were about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary, although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh