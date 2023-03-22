Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem posted a photo of himself behind NPP and NDC fliers and got social media talking

He communicated the information through some bloggers and media platforms and is yet to hint to the public what his motives are

Ghanaians are surprised at the new involvement of the entertainment industry players in politics since his post gave an impression of possible participation in politics

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem posted photos of himself behind both NPP and NDC fliers on his social media platform, giving the impression of wanting to contest for a position in one of the parties.

The photos that Ghanaians have widely reacted to were shared by the rapper through his social media and later shared by famous bloggers and other media platforms.

After posting the photos, Edem also alerted his fans that he would talk about the big news at 4 pm on February 22nd 2023.

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem reveals his decision to contest for two political parties Photo source: @iamedem

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians have reacted to the news and shared their views on the confusing post. Some fans applauded and cheered him on as they initially believed he was contesting for a parliamentary position.

They later reacted negatively to his NPP flier post, believing he was only joking around and playing with their emotions.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Ayigbe Edem's member of parliament race declaration

ultimate_world_media commented:

Wow, I love this movement, but all of them are going to Ndc

collinsabid541 commented:

Ndc dey gives the young people a chance paa oo.. they are tactically winning the youth

prof.thom6 commented:

I don't know why most look down on players in the entertainment industry. These are people who have degrees and can even be better than most of our parliamentarians.

busumuro_yekini commented:

Errr Ghana paaaaaaa nie . Kwame Nkrumah Ghana . The reason why, most youths are joining the NDC is that when you steal from the public, they will back you.

emmanuelisaingyan commented:

Gyae gyimii ayegbwe is ndc we all know, but rastaclat music self, you fail politics, forget I lose my respect for you self

Fred Nuamah speaks John Dumelo gave him his permission to contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon member of parliament seat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghana Movie Awards founder Fred Nuamah insisted that actor John Dumelo told him he would not contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the NDC.

He claimed he spoke to his close friend, who mentioned that he would contest the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) seats instead. Nuamah said he heard about Dumelo's U-turn decision after he (Nuamah) had picked up forms to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

