Rapper Sarkodie has reacted to reports that his manager disrupted Stonebwoy's Tidal Rave performance

Sarkodie tweeted some criticism at media outlet GhanaWeb after it published reports deemed misleading

Stonebwoy was performing in Ghana for the first time after his 5th Dimension album at the concert

Rapper Sarkodie has seemingly challenged reports that his team tried to disrupt Stonebwoy's performance during the 2023 Tidal Rave Concert at the La Palm Royal Beach.

In a tweet, he criticised Ghana Web for saying his manager, AngelTown, had stormed the stage "to stop" Stonebwoy's performance.

Sarkodie (L) and Stonebwoy (R). Source: Facebook/@Sarkodie/@Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

"If we’ve been taking our news from these sites, then we know we in trouble as a nation..."

The tweet and video posted by Ghana Web that drew criticism from Sarkodie has since been deleted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Stonebwoy performed in Ghana for the first time after his 5th Dimension album at the concert.

Stonebwoy's DJ was about to start another song when Sarkodie went to the stage and halted the performance.

Before leaving, Stonebwoy told the crowd, "nobody can force off stage."

The lighting technician turned the lights off on stage before Stonebwoy left.

Stonebwoy is reported to have exceeded his allocated performance time, which in turn caused delays for other artists, including Sarkodie, R2Bees, and King Promise.

Sarkodie later mounted the stage about 20 minutes after the security team donning reflectors had restored calm on stage.

Stonebwoy thanks fans after a successful UK/Europe Tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy brought his 5th Dimension Europe/UK tour to a close after he sold out concerts in Brescia, Amsterdam and other countries.

The artiste extended his appreciation to his global audience as he looked forward to climaxing the year with his flagship Bhim Concert in December.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh