Kuami Eugene has deconstructed his new album's announcement video released in September this year

In the video, the singer was seen putting fire to a number of his belongings including suitcases and a car

Kuami Eugene disclosed that the suit burned in the video was the infamous VGMA outfit for which he severely got trolled for

Ghanaian singer and composer has deconstructed the cryptic video with which he announced his latest album "Love and Chaos".

The video published on September 8, 2023, saw Kuami Eugene burning a number of belongings including suitcases, a Pajero and an outfit with which he won the VGMA Artiste of The Year in 2020.

In a new interview, the 26-year-old singer explained why he chose to burn the outfit and other belongings.

Kuami Eugene deconstructs his album announcement video

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene burnt the old Kuami Eugene in the video

Love and Chaos album which is Kuami Eugene's debut under his global label, Empire carries a lot of hidden messages.

Kuami Eugene released this third studio album "Love and Chaos" about a month after the cryptic announcement video in which he burnt his belongings, marking a new journey with Empire.

According to Kuami Eugene, the intention was to burn the old version of himself and introduce the more mature and calm person he is today.

The singer said the video was to signal fans to expect changes from looks, media interactions and even his sound which he confirms has been transformed to suit his status as a global label signee.

"We wanted to send a message to the music consumers that a new Kuami Eugene was coming and there will be changes. This [the album] was one of them"

Watch Kuami Eugene's interview as he deconstructs his "Love and Chaos" album below.

Kuami Eugene's Love and Chaos Album topped the charts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, reported Kuami Eugene's critically acclaimed album "Love and Chaos" released on October 12, had already chalked some significant milestones, becoming Audiomack's most-streamed album in the first week of release.

Kuami Eugene shared screenshots of his newly released album "Love and Chaos" and his song, Monica showing how they're performing on the global and local music charts. The album was t

