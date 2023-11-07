Amerado has announced the remix of his popular hit song Kwaku Ananse, featuring Fameye

In a tweet, the musician announced that the remix would be released on Friday, November 10, 2023

Fans of the musician have expressed their excitement about the remix and shared how happy they were about Amerado's recent success

Ghanaian rap sensation Amerado is making waves again after the announcement of a remix for his hit track Kwaku Ananse, featuring the talented Fameye. The artiste took to X to share the thrilling news with his fans, setting the release date for Friday, November 10, 2023.

Amerado has been steadily gaining recognition in the music scene with his hit song Kwaku Ananse. The song has been everywhere in the last few months. His unique lyrical style and storytelling abilities have quickly made him a favourite among Ghanaian music fans.

The announcement of the remix has generated immense excitement among Amerado's fans and the music community at large. In his tweet, the artiste expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Fameye, who has also chalked great success with songs like Not God and Wish Me Well.

Amerado excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ebodenson said:

I said this immediately i heard the music for the very first time. I even opted for Kofi Kinaata and Fameye. Nice move

Eboue_997 wrote:

I really loved the first song this guys made, #TwaSo was my number 1 favorite during the http://lockdown.Now a new up after couple of releases

Duodu_1 commented:

Famaye be the perfect man for the remix. Let’s goo

Quophieparadise reacted:

What adey need right now is dry gin and, handkerchief then, chock somebody ein funeral under I finish masterclass wai

Amerado hails Fameye

In another story, Amerado, in an interview, acknowledged the impact of fellow musician Fameye on his life and career, recalling how Fameye got him out of depression in 2019.

The singer said in 2019, he came back from the UK depressed, and Fameye got him out of that state by giving him his first major collaboration in his music career.

The musician hinted at a remix of his song Kwaku Ananse with Fameye, with Fameye sharing a video of the interview and confirming the collaboration.

