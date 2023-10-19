Kuami Eugene has released his third studio album, 'Love and Chaos'

The album is his first solo project since inking a deal with the global independent music label EMPIRE

Netizens and industry players who have enjoyed the album so far have showered him with immense praise, while others underscore his dip in form

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has released his third studio album 'Love and Chaos'.

The 13-track project features Nigerian viral hitmaker Guchi, Hollywood loverboy Rotimi, and UK/Congolese star Backroad Gee.

The album which is his first since joining EMPIRE has received praise from fans and industry professionals.

Kuami Eugene releases first album under Empire Photo source: instagram/kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene Releases third studio album, after burying dad

Love and Chaos, Kuami Eugene's third studio album was announced on September 8, after the singer and songwriter lost his dad.

The unfortunate incident happened a few weeks after Rockstar as he's affectionately called was spotted at the BET Awards 2023 event.

He followed the announcement up with 'Fate', the first track off the album, releasing an inspiring and colourful video to prepare for the album's coming.

Fans React to Kuami Eugene's third studio album

Netizens and industry professionals have attended Kuami Eugene's first attempt as an Empire artiste and his third after Son of Africa and his 2018 debut Rockstar.

@Chief00159414 said

Monica is a hit

@lomi_everywhere said

Monica is currently my fav

@Sweet_Khobby said

Brooo…. You deserve all the hype and push you’re getting. You’re super good. Thank you for the #LoveAndChaos album. I just love it

@AccraGuyy said

Kuami Eugene comes with a full package.

@Turkson_Quills said

Abena, bro, the song is on repeat. Thanks for this tune

@FlicksLexis said

Congrats but low key you dip

@kwabena_highest said

Like play like play ebe like rockstar lost in the game ooo

Kuami Eugene Eugene joins EMPIRE amidst rumoured controversies with Lynx

Earlier this year, Yen reported that Kuami Eugene had switched camps from his music label, Lynx Entertainment to the global music powerhouse EMPIRE home to colleague artistes like Kidi and Black Sherif.

In a statement by Lynx Entertainment, the label released the details of Kuami's new Empire deal, confirming it was a partnership between both businesses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh