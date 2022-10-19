Highlife singer Kuami Eugene has left his Ghanaian record label Lynx Entertainment to join Empire

The singer announced his move to the international record label which is based in America in a tweet on Wednesday

The move sees Eugene join rapper Black Sherif who was signed by Empire in February 2022 as a label mate

Ghanaian singing sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has announced that he has joined a new record label, Empire.

In a post shared on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Kuami Eugene referred to Empire and their African subsidiary, Empire Africa, as his new family.

In his tweet, the Angela hitmaker fell short of giving any further details about Lynx Entertainment's position in his career.

Kuami Eugene has joined Empire label from Lynx Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

"My New Family @EMPIRE @EMPIREAfrica ," he said in the straightforward tweet.

Kuami Eugene leaving Lynx Entertainment

The announcement from Kuami Eugene comes after many days of speculations that he had parted ways with Lynx.

The rumours had been started after Kuami Eugene made a cryptic post about wanting to leave where he was. He deleted the tweet a few hours after sharing it when he realised it was gaining attention.

Many people had not believed it with Okay FM's Abeiku Santana even suggesting in a video on Instagram that it was only social media gimmick to promote the singer's upcoming project.

Kuami Eugene joins Black Sherif as label mate

By his move to Empire, Kuami Eugene will be joining Kwaku The Traveller rapper Black Sherif as a label mate.

Black Sherif joined the label earlier in 2022, albeit under controversial circumstances, and has seen a meteoric rise in his career.

