2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year Kuami Eugene was overjoyed as his song, Monica, and album, Love and Chaos, performed well on streaming platforms

He shared screenshots on his Instagram page and thanked his fans for supporting his craft

Many people hailed him as they shared positive reviews on his song and album

Multiple award-winning singer Kuami Eugene's Monica song and his Love and Chaos album are topping the charts after its release on October 12, 2023.

Kumai Eugene's song and album top the charts

Kuami Eugene shared screenshots of how his newly released album Love and Chaos and his song, Monica, are performing on the global and local chart scale.

He shared screenshots of the performance of the song and his album from various audio-streaming platforms.

The Lynx Entertainment signee took to Instagram to celebrate and thank his fans for supporting his music craft. He wrote:

Thank You all for the love and support for #loveandchaos Album #Monica Topping charts ☺️ Big Love y’all ❤️

Photos of Kuami Eugene's Love and Chaos album and his Monica song topping the charts.

Ghanaians commend Kuami Eugene as they talk about his songs

Many people were overjoyed for Kuami Eugene as his song topped the charts, as well as his Love and Chaos album.

Others also talked about seeing him perform in their city.

_.toys said:

Ebi that lookalike boy make this song hit.

konadu7458 said:

Berekum, we are waiting for you❤️❤️

konadu7458 sic said:

Greatness to the #monica doing the most

maxkyei said:

You are welcome, Kuami and we will always be there for you ❤️

pretty_zaly said:

You deserve more rockstar ❤️

peaches_wolf said:

Yeah, you deserve it

Kuami Eugene speaks about retiring early

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene hopes to retire at a very early age.

The talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter stated that he is saving more money and writing for other artists, helping him make more money.

Many admired his incredible talent in writing gospel musician Joyce Blessing's Victory as they shared their views on his retiring early.

