Dancehall star Shatta Wale has been ordered to pay $120,000 to the organisers of the Wildaland Festival

Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the Wildaland Festival in 2021 but failed to do so despite receiving a full payment

The Dancehall star has also been ordered to pay interest on $120,000 from December 14, 2021

Shatta Wale has been ordered by a court to pay $120,000 to Maverick City Entertainment, organisers of the Wildaland Festival.

The Dancehall star has been ordered to pay interest on $120,000 from December 14, 2021, to the final payment date at a rate of 5.5%.

Shatta Wale has been ordered to pay interest on $120,000. Source: Twitter/@shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Nydjlive.com reported that the order was via substituted service.

Olele Salvador also reported that the interest expected to be paid amounted to $10,000.

Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the Wildaland Festival held at the Shai Hills in 2021 but failed to do so despite receiving a total payment of $120,000.

Shatta Wale has previously confirmed receiving $120,000 for the agreed performance.

DJ Azonto backs Shatta Wale

DJ Azonto has gone public on how much he earned for his GMA Awards UK event performance.

He revealed in an interview that the event organisers paid him GH¢570,000 for his performance.

He added that the event organisers bore the cost of his costume and other expenses.

Shatta Wale calls out Kwasi Aboagye, Despite and Fadda Dickson

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale lashed out at Kwasi Aboagye over his claims that he was not paid £ 80,000 to perform.

The journalist stated that no UK-based Ghanaian promoter and organiser could front £20,000 as performance fees.

Shatta Wale, displeased by the comment, responded in an interview with Showbiz Today on Empire FM, saying, 'It's so sad that they still see Ghana music to be poor and nobody can make it'.

Call to ban Shatta Wale songs on Despite Media

Also, a Neat FM presenter, Ola Michael, has asked the Despite Media Group of Companies to ban the songs of Shatta Wale on all its platforms for raining insults on its owner.

He called on the media company and its employees to make a statement by prohibiting the musician's songs from being played at the station.

Ola Michael's comments come after the musician insulted Despite Media founder Dr Osei Kwame Despite and the Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson Narh.

Source: YEN.com.gh