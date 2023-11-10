Shatta Wale and his newfound lover have been spotted in the studio together, enjoying some quality time

Maali joined her musician lover in the studio while he was rehearsing and serenading his fans during a live chat

The cute video has garnered significant traction as scores of netizens and Shatta Wale fans praise the couple

Shatta Wale and Maali continue to relish their young relationship with their endless together moments.

Recent videos of the couple in the studio during a rehearsal session have popped up on the internet.

In the video, Maali joined Shatta Wale in the studio, picked up the microphone and joined him to sing his song "Rising Youth."

Maali sings Shatta Wale's song word for word

Shatta Wale announced his new relationship to his millions of followers on social media. Since then the couple has been in the news from travelling to the UK for the Ghana Music Awards UK concert to showering with expensive birthday gifts.

In the latest episode of this love tale, Shatta Wale's new catch joined him in the studio and was impressed with her music performance abilities.

In the video published online, Maali set up her own microphone behind Shatta Wale and joined in the performance, singing the song word for word.

Shatta Wale awed by her performance praised her and appreciated her for being a best friend and "partner in crime."

Netizens react to Shatta Wale and Maali's together moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions as netizens drool over Shatta Wale and Maali in the studio together.

@Galaxygh wrote:

Every two minutes biaa na )de ne to ab3kyer3 herrr wale be careful wati

@LifeOff Donn_milk️ added

So the MAALI Album was all about this girl our SM boss is in love

@user2306149261051 said

the lady is very supportive

@DANGOTE EYESKET commented:

The legend of everything even how to chop love ❤️# wale for life

@Real Ghunplay exclaimed

Love go sweet ooo

Shatta Wale lauds Maali for her loyalty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had gifted his new partner luxurious gifts including a Rolex and two of the latest iPhones.

Shatta Wale explained his actions saying Maali has been loyal to him, being her pillar of support during challenging some very turbulent times in his life.

