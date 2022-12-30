Celebrated Ghanaian songstress Mzbel has issued a public apology to her fervent fans after she failed to deliver at Afrochella

In the statement, she mentioned the factors that contributed to her not putting out her best performance

Her statement has attracted diverse criticisms on social media as others advise her accordingly

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran Ghanaian songstress Mzbel has issued a public statement after complaints of her abysmal performance on Day 2 of Afrochella trended on social media.

Mzbel at Afrochella 2022. Photo Source: @afrochella @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

In the introduction of the statement, she apologised to her dearest fans for disappointing them with her performance on the night of December 29, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

According to the 'Asibolanga' hitmaker, a number of factors contributed to the way she performed on stage, She attributed it to the strong lights on the stage, among other things.

Explaining further in a statement, she noted that,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"What happened was I couldn't hear myself and couldn't hear my music on stage that's why I kept on shouting and trying my best to have fun somehow but it all ended up trashy. Also, the lights hitting the stage were just too strong for my fragile eyes so I couldn't even see the crowd interact properly," she wrote.

However, many netizens have reacted to the statement as some advise her to practice on her stagecraft.

Netizens react to Mzbel's terrible performance at Afrochella as she issues a statement on social media

Moh Awudu:

We love you. Next time try and take these things seriously with good rehearsals and learn from professionals

Obofour Raphael:

Mzbel, I’m a great fan and a stan of your performances but I will advise you to work more on your stagecraft and musicianship. There’s more room for improvement. You are loved

Diana Dede Foni:

You were wrong and you’ve admitted it. That’s all for meAll the best

@MrRockson:

Honestly, I was surprised because Mzbel paa?? I even thought you were overwhelmed. Anyway, it takes some sort of boldness to publicly admit you got it wrong. Hopefully, you do better next time.

@wanlov:

event organizers have gone against their contract to give you the right conditions for a good performance so they should be apologizing to you and further compensating you aside from your fee

@Eqayinspire:

Thanks for explaining this to us, Belinda. You didn't have to, but it was necessary in this case. We all have to learn to hold on to our judgments before hearing from every side of the story. There's always more to things than we see on the surface. Keep shining!

Afrochella Day 2: Asake Lookalike Storms Stage, Asake Sprays Him With Dollar Notes (Video)

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake spraying dollar notes on his lookalike on Day 2 of the music festival, Afrochella, has gotten the internet buzzing.

In the video, his lookalike stormed the stage as he began to display his impeccable dance moves as the crowd cheered him on.

Asake then took over the stage after his lookalike had displayed his dance moves for some time and began to shower him with dollar notes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh