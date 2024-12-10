Nacee has reacted after his 2024 NDC campaign, Kwen Kwen, topped international streaming platforms Apple Music and Boomplay

The gospel artist shared a screenshot from both platforms and in his brief message, he thanked Ghanaians for loving the song

Many people on social media have pleaded with Nacee to release another song now that the NDC had won the 2024 general elections

Gospel musician Nacee was overjoyed when his 2024 campaign song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwen Kwen, trended on Apple Music and Boomplay.

Nacee reacts to Kwen Kwen trending

Nacee took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of the top songs trending on Apple Music Ghana's Top 100. The playlist showcases the top 100 most-played songs in Ghana and is updated daily.

In the Apple Music playlist, Nacee's Kwen Kwen was the first on the list, followed by Nigerian musician Davido's Funds.

In the carousel post, the sensational gospel singer shared another picture showing Kwen Kwen securing the number one spot on Boomplay.

Reacting to his campaign song for the NDC's success on the international streaming platforms, Nacee thanked Ghanaians for their immense love for the song.

"So much love for Kwen Kwen… No 1 on apple music and boomplay… im humbled."

Reactions to Kwen Kwen trending number one

Ghanaians in the comments section pleaded with Nacee to drop another song now that the Electoral Commission had declared John Mahama the President-elect.

Others also talked about their love for the song, stressing that it was a banger and was on repeat. Some of these reactions are below:

leo_1_beb said:

"We need another banger for our victorious victory."

lucylosculate said:

"Everything around JM now is just winning 👌 ❤️"

otemaaamoah said:

"Kwen kwen to the world 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃"

ohemeaakyeabea1 said:

"As it should be enough Ghana is indeed green 💚 💚 💚 💚 💚"

glorioustemple12 said:

"I downloaded myself this afternoon. This song di3333 u deserve a Grammy award for it because u really remove ur stomach to do it😂😂😂. Kudos man"

zainaadjeley said:

"God bless for a good campaign song 💚💚💚💚💚"

eye_vy1 said:

"God bless you Nacee. This is your time🔥🔥🔥"

_hrh.mercedes said:

"🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🗣️❤️🤍💚🖤. Kudos @naceemusic you did soooo well May God replenish your efforts abundantly 🙏🏼. JM says Ayeeekoooooo👏❤️👏."

