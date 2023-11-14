Kwesi Arthur has been spotted with renowned American rapper and record producer B.o.B

It's unclear where and when the two rappers met, but Kwesi Arthur posted the photo on his Instagram page

The photo has garnered significant traction from his fans, who are itching to know what's in the pipeline

Ghanaian and Tema-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur has shared a photo moment with 4-times Grammy-nominated hip-hop artiste Bobby Ray Simmons Jr, popularly referred to as B.o.B.

Details about where the rapper met and how recent the photo is are scanty.

However, scores of Kwesi Arthur's fans can't wait to know what the two rappers could be working on together.

Kwesi Arthur posts B.o.B on his Instagram

From his debut single "Nothin' on You" becoming an instant Billboard hot in 2009 to earning a Grammy nod for that same year, B.o.B's hip hop success story is one that many of the genre's core fans have committed to memory.

and B.o.B share a slightly similar debut story. Thus, it's not surprising to see Kwesi Arthur, who was once heralded as Ghana's face of rap together, a music executive, Randy Walker, told YEN.com.gh.

This year, many of Kwesi Arthur's fans and other industry insiders have criticised the rapper for being too reserved.

Moments like these could reinstate the confidence fans have in the young Ghanaian rapper.

Netizens react to Kwesi Arthur and B.o.B's photo moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans as they praised Kwesi Arthur for his power move.

cruelflacko wrote:

we need the hungry Kwesi not the lover boy Kwesi ..take us back to 8pm in Tema days !!

@MrBenjamine added:

We need one of those Live From Nkrumah Krom type vibes from these two.

adesope_shopsydoo exclaimed:

Kwesi the game needs you

Kwesi Arthur admits he is in trying times and thanks fans for the support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the promising Kwesi Arthur and how some fans claim the rapper had fallen off.

According to Kwesi Arthur who addressed his fans online, he had been through some troubling times that stifled his flow. The rapper thanked his fans for supporting him all through the dark.

