A Ghanaian man, in a TikTok video, claimed that Kwesi Arthur had lost relevance since he cut down his dreadlocks

The man claimed that a sharp change in brand image has a massive impact on musicians and said that it was a bad idea for the musician to change his look

His comments sparked debate, with some folks agreeing to the assertion whiles others felt that a change in haircut was not significant enough to affect one's career

A Ghanaian man ignited a heated discussion by asserting that popular musician Kwesi Arthur had lost relevance following his decision to cut off his signature dreadlocks.

Ghanaian Musician Kwesi Arthur Photo Source: kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

The man argued that such a drastic change in a brand image could wield a powerful influence on an artiste's career trajectory, and he expressed his disagreement with Arthur's new look.

The TikTok video, which quickly gained traction on social media, featured the man passionately discussing the implications of altering one's appearance in the entertainment industry. He claimed that a musician's brand and identity are intricately linked, and a sudden transformation can lead to a loss of connection with fans who have grown accustomed to a specific image.

He believed that the musician's choice to abandon his trademark hairstyle could potentially result in a decline in his popularity and impact his standing in the music scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man's remarks ignited a debate among internet users. Some individuals concurred with his viewpoint, expressing concerns about the potential repercussions of Kwesi Arthur's transformation.

On the other hand, there were those who dismissed the notion that a mere haircut could wield such a significant influence. They argued that musical talent and the quality of work should remain the primary factors in determining an artiste's relevance.

Kwesi Arthur's look sparks debate

user979902846807 wrote:

Boosu Kwesi Arthur ien own di3 ibe mama pat wey Dey do amsince that touch this woman gave him on his head,he has not been the same Kwesi Arthur wk

Fresco said:

Frankly speaking bro Kwesi Arthur is slowly fading just because of his hairstyle

mulla_blax reacted:

drake too has different hair style now....... so wossop

Kwesi Arthur's lookalike causes stir

In another story, a young man who looks like Kwesi Arthur has sparked funny reactions on TikTok as folks marvelled at the uncanny resemblance.

The young man had a hairstyle similar to that of Kwesi Arthur and rocked a white Jalabia as he flaunted his looks for the camera.

The doppelganger was far skinnier than the musician, and this was what set them apart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh