A female Ghanaian singer has captured the hearts of a lot of netizens after her stunning record was shared online

The artiste's significant voice has been etched in the minds of many Ghanaian millennial hiplife lovers

Her fans stunned by her significant catalogue are calling for music institutions to do more in amplifying her works

A Ghanaian female by the name of Yvonne Ohene Djan has gone viral online after a video spotlighting some of her works surfaced online.

Yvonne Ohene Djan's video attracted renowned producer, Jay Q to make an extensive list of all her contributions which includes works with renowned artistes including Kojo Antwi, Okyeame Kwame and more.

Yvonne's impressive catalogue has earned her significant praise from scores of Ghanaian netizens.

Netizens stunned as records of Yvonne Ohene Djan are uncovered

Jay Q lists all of Yvonne Ohene Djan's musical contributions

The video of Yvonne Ohene Gyan, first posted influenced renowned producer Jay Q to share a complete list of her catalogue numbering up to over 70 hit records.

Notable records from the list include Bradez and Okyeame Kwame's "One Gallon", Mzbel's 16 years and Becca's "Daa ke daa".

According to the producer, Yvonne's works even cut across multiple genres as the singer has contributed to works with gospel musicians.

Industry experts like Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh have observed that the contributions of female musicians in Ghana's industry have been underdocumented and that more efforts need to be invested in amplifying her stellar contribution to the music industry.

Netizens react to Yvonne Ohene Djan's catalogue

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as Yvonne Ohene Djan's catalogue popped up online.

@__justkelvin said:

Chale some goat discography that o

@suhum_p wrote:

America she dey aaaa anka billionaire sekof all these hits she was involve ...heeerrr

@JamesTiger98 remarked:

@GHMusicAwards, give her the lifetime achievement award.

Hammer shares old video of hiplife legends in the studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video posted by Hammer which took Hip life fans back to the early days of the genre when Obrafour was working on his Execution Diary album

As he shared the video, the producer added that the video captured the late Terry Bonchaka's final moment with his colleagues.

