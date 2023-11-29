Pappy Kojo has opened up about his ordeals with his former friend and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

The duo who appeared in music videos and we're rumoured to be dating fell out years ago

The musician said the actress disappointed him during their time as friends and that caused him to hurl trolls at him

Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo has spoken about what broke his relationship with the actress, Yvonne Nelson.

Following their split, Pappy Kojo went further to troll the actress during her ordeal with Sarkodie after her book came out.

While fans thought Pappy Kojo's act to be insensitive, the rapper established he was motivated by the circumstances of their relationship.

Pappy Kojo narrates his ordeal with Yvonne Nelson Photo source: Facebook/PappyKojo, Facebook/YvonneNelson

Source: Facebook

Pappy Kojo explains why he was not in Yvonne Nelson's book

In a new interview with TV3 while promoting his new album, the rapper admitted that Yvonne Nelson is not a nice person, hence, his decision to troll her with a dance challenge when her ordeals with Sarkodie began.

The rapper talked about the dating rumours between him and the actress, establishing that there was nothing between them and if there was it would have been in Yvonne's explosive autobiography, "I'm Not Yvonne".

Pappy Kojo when asked about the cause of the fallout refused to respond saying, "I don't want to trend today."

Netizens react to Pappy Kojo's interview about Yvonne Nelson

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Pappy Kojo's submissions during his latest interview on TV3's New Day.

jjoe_kelly said:

Y'all here taking Pappi Kojo serious really get problem chale... Negga just dey mess with y'all here. Just chill c

coach_oforiwaa wrote:

Ladies make sure u date mature men so they wont go about being petty mtchewwww

yungsparrow remarked:

The straight forward guy iswear. Wen u do this people don’t like, wen u try to straight forward person they will say u are bad . Kwasiasem nkoaa

Yvonne Nelson pens emotional message to his non-existent dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson marked her birthday with an emotional video of his dad whom she has berated in her book.

The actress admitted that she misses him and would do anything to nurture a relationship with her father should she ever get the chance.

Source: YEN.com.gh